Dental Products Report® Partners With Greater New York Dental Meeting to Host Product Showcase Theater

The Greater New York Dental Meeting has planned an unparalleled educational program for the 2021 event, featuring expert educators in the field of dentistry with exclusive industry opportunities. The event consists of half-day seminars, full-day seminars, essays, hands-on workshops, glass-enclosed workshops on the exhibit floor, a live product demonstration area, and much more.

To help dental teams excel at delivering excellent patient care, the meeting features a greatly expanded World Implant Expo, the Annual Global Orthodontic Conference, a 3D Printing Conference, an Oral Health Symposium, a Pediatric Summit, the Women's Program, and Dental Laboratory Education.

DPR is leading eight 30-minute demonstration sessions (four in the morning and four in the afternoon) on each of the four days, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Continuing Education credit is available to all attendees, and preregistration is free. Partnership opportunities to perform demonstrations are available to interested vendors.

