Dental Radiology Equipment Market Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Radiology Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,925.07 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market 2023-2027

The dental radiology equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Envista Holdings Corp: The company offers dental radiology equipment such as Axeos 2D and 3D systems and Orthophos E.

Gnatus Medical Dental Equipments Ltd : The company offers dental radiology equipment such as X-Mind Prime with Ceph, X-Mind Prime, and X-Mind Truim.

HDXWILL North America : The company offers dental radiology equipment such as X-Ray AXR.

Planmeca Oy : The company offers dental radiology equipment such as Planmeca Viso G5, Planmeca Viso G7, and Planmeca ProMax 3D Classic.

: The company offers dental radiology equipment such as Planmeca Viso G5, Planmeca Viso G7, and Planmeca ProMax 3D Classic. PreXion Inc: The company offers dental radiology equipment such as Planmeca Viso G5, Planmeca Viso G7 and Planmeca ProMax 3D Classic.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

By region, the global dental radiology equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The main factors expected to drive the expansion of the market in North America include the rising expenses involved by vendors for the development of advanced dental products, the widespread use of technologically advanced products, and the growing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal conditions in the nation.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the prevalence of dental conditions, the increase in product launches, and M&A activities between dental clinics. However, the high cost of advanced dental radiology equipment and the procedure is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into dental x-ray and dental CBCT . The dental x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this dental radiology equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental radiology equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental radiology equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental radiology equipment market across North America, Europe , Asia and Rest of the World.

, and Rest of the World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental radiology equipment market vendors

Dental Radiology Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,925.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Techniques Inc., ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla SC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., FINAPOLLINE SAS, Gnatus Medical Dental Equipments Ltd., HDXWILL North America, INTERMEDICAL Srl IMD Group, MediRay HealthCare, Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Simple Smart, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd., Trident Srl, Varex Imaging Corp., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and 3Shape AS Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

