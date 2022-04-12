Dental Services Market to Reach US$ 656.5 Bn as Smile Enhancement Treatments Grow in Popularity.

Prevalence of Dental Disorders to Push Dental Services Sales by 6.6% by 2032

Fact.MR's latest report on global dental services market offers a 360-degree view of the critical factors such as market drivers, opportunities and challenges promoting the growth in the market. It also covers the latest trends and forecast data affecting the sales of dental services across the various segments including service type, end use, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental services market was valued at US$ 326.3 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, the overall sales of dental services are estimated to reach US$ 656.5 Bn in 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Growing awareness regarding dental care is projected to increase the demand for dental services in the coming years. Similarly, rise in the number of people opting for dental aesthetics or cosmetic dentistry to improve the symmetry of their teeth will further drive the market.

Subsequently, demand for dental implants among the adult population is surging due to need for oral hygiene, improved speech, and good appearance. According to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), nearly 70% of the adults aged between 35 and 44 years have lost at least a single tooth.

Growing trend of dental tourism in countries such as India, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, and others is anticipated to create high prospects for sales within the dental services market.

In addition to this, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development activities will influence manufacturers to invest in dental services. This is likely to create prolific growth opportunities for the market.

Also, the number of dental clinics is increasing owing to the demand for cost efficiency, personal attention and upgradation in technology. Such developments in dental clinics is likely to boost the demand for dental services.

Subsequently, the increasing usage of invisible braces for reshaping the alignment of teeth is likely to provide the dental services market with new opportunities.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 326.3 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 656.5 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.6%

Key Takeaways:

By end use, the dental clinics segment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on service type, the dental implants segment is expected to create absolute dollar opportunity US$ 65.3 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. Dental services revenue is expected to grow nearly 2x from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 656.5 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. Asia Pacific dental services market is anticipated to record growth at 7% CAGR until 2032.

dental services market is anticipated to record growth at 7% CAGR until 2032. Dentures segment is expected to register growth at 7.5% CAGR during the assessment period

Japan dental services market is projected to witness highest growth at 8% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

Growing trend of smile enhancement treatment is attracting a lot of masses. This is likely to boost the sales in the dental services market.

Increasing government funding in the dental programs is projected to create bankable prospects for the market.

Rising awareness regarding oral care, along with the surging disposable income is likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints:

High costs of the dental equipment increase the prices of dental services, thereby discouraging people from availing dental services. This is expected to inhibit the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are concentrating on improving their manufacturing techniques to expand their business across the healthcare sector. Furthermore, they are also adopting new strategies including acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their footprint globally. By updating their product line, the companies are trying to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

August 2021 : Abano Healthcare Group acquired 84% of 1300Smiles, which is Townsville-based dental roll-up. This acquisition provides Abano healthcare an equity value of US $166 Mn .

: Abano Healthcare Group acquired 84% of 1300Smiles, which is Townsville-based dental roll-up. This acquisition provides Abano healthcare an equity value of US . October 2021 : Aspen Dental Management entered into a partnership with SprintRay. According to the deal, SprintRay will have to offer its 3D printing technology to all facilities of Aspen Dental Management present across 45 states in the U.S.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

National Health Service England

InterDent, Inc.

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Axis Dental

The British United Provident Association Limited

Apollo White Dental

Dental Service Group

Gentle Dental of New England

Coast Dental

Pacific Dental Service

