Dental Sterilization Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The growing prevalence of dental ailments (edentulism, dental caries, and other periodontal diseases), the increasing demand from the cosmetics dentistry, the increasing number of dental surgeries, and the increasing risks of cross-transmission are the prime factors resposnible for the growth of the dental sterilization market, currently.







In dentistry, it is very important to have an effective and efficient way of controlling any type of infection, in order to ensure the patient's wellbeing. There are various infection control programs that are initiated for this purpose that are increasing the awareness about the cleaning and sterilization of dental devices and instruments. Also, the infection prevention in dentistry is a significant issue, which has gained more interest in recent years. Moreover, guidelines for the prevention of cross-transmission are a common practice in many countries. However, little is known about the real risks of cross transmission, specifically in the dental healthcare settings. There is a confirmation that the Hepatitis B virus is a real threat for cross-infection in dentistry.



Advances in dental device sterilization are among the major factors augmenting the growth of the market. An example of one of these devices is the Miele Dental Washer disinfector that washes, rinses, disinfects, and dries as a one-step solution prior to sterilization. Midmark M9 Ultraclave is the most thorough sterilization technique for ensuring the patient's safety. Furthermore, a new antimicrobial technique has been developed at the Tohoku University Graduate School of Dentistry, 2016, which is based on H?O? photolysis. This technique utilizes free radicals, which eliminate pathogenic bacteria during sterilization.



Key Market Trends

The Consumable and Accessories Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, and consumables and accessories. In 2019, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share in the market, which can be attributed to the cost-effective and reliable nature of the instruments and their efficiency in disinfecting the complicated dental devices. The consumable and accessories segment is also anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR, for the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share currently and is Projected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for dental sterilization, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures. Also, due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high awareness among individuals related to dental healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and supportive reimbursements for several dental procedures, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With growing competition in the dental sterilization industry, various advanced products are being launched in the market. For instance, in 2018, Getinge AB launched GSS Steam Sterilizer. Increasing research and development will likely help the market players sustain a position in the market during the forecast period. Companies, like Dentsply Sirona, Getinge Group, A-Dec, Inc., and Matachana Group hold the significant market share in the dental sterilization market.



