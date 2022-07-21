Dental Surgical Equipment Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.4 Bn growth

Jul 21, 2022, 20:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.4 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The increasing number of dentists is creating a high demand for dental surgical equipment in the region. In addition, new product launches and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies are fostering the growth of the dental surgical equipment market in North America. Download PDF Report Sample Here
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are focused on developing a comprehensive range of advanced dental surgical equipment, thereby strengthening their offerings to cater to the demand from end-users such as dental hospitals and dental clinics. Prominent vendors are trying to build a strong customer base by distributing their products worldwide through their subsidiaries and other distribution channels, which can help them maintain their position in the market and generate more market revenues. They compete based on brand, quality, and price.
3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, growth in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of dental equipment, lack of access to quality oral healthcare, and intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Now
The dental surgical equipment market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Dental Systems and Equipment
- Dental Lasers
The dental systems and equipment segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. Factors such as the increasing number of dentists and dental facilities, product launches, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced dental chairs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
About 38% of the overall market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the increasing number of dental problems and the growing focus of governments in developed countries on improving dental care and treatment are further accelerating the growth of the dental surgical equipment market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental surgical equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size
- Dental Surgical Equipment Market Trends
- Dental Surgical Equipment Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dental surgical equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dental surgical equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dental surgical equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dental surgical equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors
|
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.4 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.20
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Dental systems and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Dental lasers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 41: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 43: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 45: 3Shape AS - Overview
- Exhibit 46: 3Shape AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: 3Shape AS-Key news
- Exhibit 48: 3Shape AS - Key offerings
