Dental surgical equipment market size to increase by USD 2,103.18 million; North America to contribute 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental surgical equipment market by product, end-user and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,103.18 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global dental surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The dental surgical equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M .co: The company offers dental surgical equipment such as 3M RelyX Fiber Post Drill, 3M Soflex Mandrels Refill, and 3M RotoMix Capsule Mixing Unit.

The company offers dental surgical equipment such as RelyX Fiber Post Drill, Soflex Mandrels Refill, and RotoMix Capsule Mixing Unit. 3Shape AS: The company offers dental surgical equipment such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanners, and CAD/CAM solutions.

The company offers dental surgical equipment such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanners, and CAD/CAM solutions. A dec Inc: The company offers dental surgical equipment such as A-dec 500, A-dec 400, and A-dec 300.

The company offers dental surgical equipment such as A-dec 500, A-dec 400, and A-dec 300. Alliage SA: The company offers dental surgical equipment such as DE60 Deluxe.

The company offers dental surgical equipment such as DE60 Deluxe. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, the increase in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits. However, the high cost of dental equipment is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into dental systems and equipment and dental lasers. The dental systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related reports:

The surgical pliers market size is projected to grow by USD 144.28 million from 2021 and 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%. The increasing number of hospitals and surgical centers is notably driving the surgical plier market growth, although factors such as intense competition between vendors leading to pricing pressure may impede the market growth.

The Dental Cements market size is projected to grow by USD 374.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. The growing prevalence of oral diseases in the aging population is notably driving the dental cement market growth, although factors such as implant failure caused by dental cement may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this dental surgical equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental surgical equipment market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

Dental surgical equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,103.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "health care" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental surgical equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dental surgical equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental systems and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental systems and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dental lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dental lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 106: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 107: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 3Shape AS

Exhibit 109: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 110: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

12.5 A dec Inc

Exhibit 112: A dec Inc - Overview



Exhibit 113: A dec Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: A dec Inc - Key offerings

12.6 Alliage SA

Exhibit 115: Alliage SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alliage SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alliage SA - Key offerings

12.7 AMD Lasers Inc

Exhibit 118: AMD Lasers Inc - Overview



Exhibit 119: AMD Lasers Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: AMD Lasers Inc - Key offerings

12.8 BIOLASE Inc.

Exhibit 121: BIOLASE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: BIOLASE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: BIOLASE Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Carestream Dental LLC

Exhibit 124: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings

12.10 DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 127: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 128: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

12.11 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 130: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 135: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Henry Schein Inc.

Exhibit 139: Henry Schein Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Henry Schein Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Henry Schein Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Henry Schein Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Henry Schein Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Institut Straumann AG

Exhibit 144: Institut Straumann AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: Institut Straumann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Institut Straumann AG - Key news



Exhibit 147: Institut Straumann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Institut Straumann AG - Segment focus

12.15 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Exhibit 149: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key news



Exhibit 152: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings

12.16 Planmeca Oy

Exhibit 153: Planmeca Oy - Overview



Exhibit 154: Planmeca Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Planmeca Oy - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 156: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio