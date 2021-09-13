Dental X-Ray Imaging Will Become More Accurate, Comfortable, And Convenient With DC-Air™

Konstantinos Spartiotis, Ph.D. (Johns Hopkins University), Athlos Oy CEO says, "Finland is a country with age-old corporate history producing premium dental X-ray imaging technology. Athlos is no exception to the rule with an expert team in direct conversion X-ray imaging. The DC-Air™ is truly the first wireless intraoral sensor with Bluetooth® and direct-conversion technology. In tandem with its unique holders for optimal comfort, the DC-Air™ brings outstanding image quality, in real time, without the wire. It's incredible to be a part of developing this technology for improved workflow for the practices, safety and comfort of the patients."

The DC-Air™ will be imported and distributed into the USA by Freedom Technologies Group L.L.C. ("FTG"), a joint venture between Athlos Oy, University of Michigan Dental school graduate with 30+ years of experience, Dr. Robert Sachs, dental-industry consultant David Hanning, and a group of private investors.

Dr. Robert Sachs, FTG's Chief Clinical Officer, points out, "The DC-Air™ is the first digital sensor to match the resolution of film and the comfort and convenience of phosphor plates. It does so in a more durable and easier-to-use package. It took years of work with direct input from leading physicists and clinicians on the cutting edge of dental technology to develop, test, and refine DC-Air™ to the world class product it is today. Over the past few weeks, since FDA approval, beta-testing of the DC-Air™ has received stellar feedback from practitioners and patients alike."

David Hanning, FTG's Chief Executive Officer, adds "The immense effort from all parties involved has paid off and we couldn't be prouder of the result. This is a dream product to be on the forefront of distribution. Once sales begin, we anticipate instantaneous enthusiasm from dental professionals which will lead to our 2021 inventory selling very quickly. We highly encourage anyone who's interested in purchasing the DC-Air™ this year to pre-order immediately, before supplies are depleted."

About Athlos Oy:

"Athlos "comes from ancient Greek for achieving something of great significance. As a company, it is the feat of technology and achievements over the past 25 years in the field of direct conversion X-ray imaging and the steadfast commitment to continue delivering technological breakthroughs.

Athlos has a global network of shareholders, stakeholders and partners in the fields of CMOS design, clean room processes, direct conversion materials, industrial, dental and medical applications.

Athlos manufactures the UFS and WIOS product families inside the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland with comprehensive access to process development and production equipment in the Micronova Cleanroom, one of the leading European nanofabrication centers. Athlos has its own dedicated production clean room and facility at its headquarters with a modular, novel, modern and easily scalable structure. They have the facilities, resources and knowhow based on 25 years presence in X-ray imaging direct conversion to supply any volumes the market requires.

About Freedom Technologies Group (FTG):

Intraoral X-ray sensors are an indispensable tool in the modern dental practice. They eliminate manual processing time before images are available for the clinician to view, save on consumable film/phosphorus plate costs, and make digital adjustment and presentation of radiographs a simple process. However, digital X-ray sensors have almost universally suffered from the same drawbacks and disadvantages for several generations of the modality: cables that are messy, unreliable, and prone to wear and tear, fragility of the main sensor components, inferior digital images, bulky, uncomfortable holders and positioning systems, and images burnt out or washed out from even slight variance in exposure parameters.

Our founders had each witnessed or experienced these frustrations firsthand, and combined experience in dentistry, manufacturing, high energy physics, and organizational operations to finally address them. FTG is proud to introduce a true innovation in digital X-ray sensors with the DC-Air™ wireless intraoral sensor system. With it, FTG aims to provide an optimized imaging experience for patients and clinicians alike.

DC-Air™ has been designed, developed and is produced by Athlos Oy, based in Finland-- a country known for its novelty and top-notch quality on high end dental imaging products. FTG is a joint venture between Athlos, the other two FTG founders, and experienced industry stakeholders to bring the revolution of direct-conversion x-ray technology to intraoral dental sensors. FTG draws on Athlos facilities and human resources which have pioneered and shaped direct conversion imaging for decades.

