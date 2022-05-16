Dental X-Ray Market Revenue To Reach $6,143.3 Million in 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the dental X-ray market was $1,892.6 million in 2021, and it is expected to propel with a CAGR of 14% and reach $6,143.3 million during 2021–2030. Digital radiograms have developed as a preferred modality in dentistry as they are effective and safer when compared to conventional imaging methods. Furthermore, the growing consciousness among consumers about the maintenance of oral health and many periodontic disorders that are preventable are likely to drive the market expansion.

Additional issues propelling the demand for X-ray systems in dentistry are the snowballing occurrence of dental diseases and the rising acceptance of cosmetics solutions. Approximately 3.5 billion people suffer from oral ailments all over the world. Dentistry services are not affordable for people from humble backgrounds as they do not possess dental insurance; therefore, they suffer from several untreated dental cavities. For instance, more than 45% of the low-income adults suffer from untreated tooth decay.

Key Findings of Dental X-Ray Market Report

The digital dental X-ray category had the larger share in the past years in the dental X-ray market. The main factors behind it are the technological progressions in this imaging modality, a surge in the demand for cosmetic dentistry services, and availability of quick dental diagnosis with the help of digital radiography.

The cosmetics category will witness the fastest growth in the near future, at a CAGR of 14.4%. This can be credited to the growing acceptance of cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as dental implantology, teeth blanching, fillings, tooth bonding, smile remodeling, and periodontic plastic surgery.

The advent of CBCT systems is fueling the use of dental X-rays in cosmetic odontology worldwide. This modality is mainly used for precise dental implant measures, as it offers high-resolution 3D images for the planning and placement of dental implants.

The intraoral category had the larger share in the dental X-ray market in 2021, and it is likely to uphold its ascendency in the future. This will be owing to the numerous benefits of intraoral dental X-rays, for instance, lower emission of radiation, lower upkeep, and cost-efficiency.

The North American market was valued at $724.5 million in 2021, and it is likely to advance at a CAGR of 14.2%. This is largely credited to the scientific advancements in digital radiography, which brings about the faster analysis and treatment of dental ailments.

The increasing rate of oral cancer is the major factor likely to drive the growth of the worldwide market over the forecast period. In this respect, the growing demand for technically advanced dental radiography systems for better diagnosis is likely to drive the market. Besides, the provision of low-priced dental treatment government hospitals in LMICs will lead to the increasing demand for X-ray systems among dentists.

The stalwarts of the dental X-ray market have been involved in the introduction of new products and approvals to gain competitiveness. For instance, in March 2022, Pearl Inc. proclaimed that the FDA has accepted its Second Opinion, an AI-powered radiologic detection aid, which can help dentists classify many common dental conditions, including tooth deterioration, calculus, and root abscesses.

