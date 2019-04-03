dentalcorp announces appointment of Robert Masson as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - dentalcorp, Canada's leading network of dental practices, today announced the appointment of Robert Masson as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience leading finance functions in high growth, multi-unit consumer focused environments, Robert brings with him a dynamic skillset and deep understanding of mergers and acquisitions, profitability management, strategic planning and Information Technology. Prior to joining dentalcorp, Robert served as Sleep Country's Chief Financial Officer where he led the transformation of the organization's systems and infrastructure to support its rapid growth, successful initial public offering and subsequent major capital market financing transactions. He has further held a number of senior leadership positions at global companies, including IBM Canada, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and Sappi.

Robert will take over from Tom Weber.

"We are delighted to welcome Robert to the team. His strategic approach to financial management and focus on developing strong business processes will be invaluable as we continue to scale our infrastructure, to support our aggressive growth agenda" said dentalcorp's CEO and Founder, Graham Rosenberg.

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.

