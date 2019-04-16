dentalcorp announces promotion of Guy Amini to President

TORONTO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - dentalcorp is pleased to announce the promotion of Guy Amini to President of the organization, effective immediately. Since September 2014, Guy has been Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, playing a key role in dentalcorp's significant growth and development.

In his new role, Guy will support the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Graham Rosenberg, in overseeing day to day operations. Guy will also focus on building relationships with dental professionals and key industry stakeholders, and will continue to be responsible for the Company's Legal and Compliance, Corporate Communications, and People teams.

"Over the years, Guy has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and brings to this position a strong reputation for developing people and delivering results," said Graham Rosenberg. "We are excited for him to assume a broader role, and I look forward to Guy's support in realizing our vision of revolutionizing the business of dentistry."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.

