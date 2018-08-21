dentalcorp announces the appointment of Matthew Miclea as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - dentalcorp, Canada's leading network of dental practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Miclea as Chief Operating Officer.

A seasoned leader, Matthew brings years of diversified operations management experience to his new role at dentalcorp; and will be leading the company's growth and operations strategy, ensuring that dentalcorp continues to provide an industry-leading approach to best-in-class patient care.

Matthew is an expert at applying lean and six sigma methodologies to operational improvement and has led operational excellence across numerous industries.

Most recently, Matthew was a Principal at the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world where he led the development and implementation of the firm's operations value creation for multi-unit service and retail investments in the portfolio.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew join the dentalcorp team as we continue to expand and thrive as Canada's fastest-growing dental network," said Graham Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of dentalcorp. "His significant experience will drive innovation and efficiencies for dentalcorp Partners, further enabling them to optimize their practices. It's an exciting time for our company as we look ahead to our next chapter of growth."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.

