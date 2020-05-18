DentaQuest Gives Members New 'Find A Dentist' Tool Powered by HealthSparq

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSparq, a health care guidance and transparency technology company, has partnered with DentaQuest, the nation's leading oral health organization, to power its 'Find a Dentist' experience with the HealthSparq One® platform.

Health plan members with many U.S. medical insurance companies have for years had access to HealthSparq One through their health plan portals where they can find personalized information on quality providers, get out-of-pocket cost estimates, read patient reviews and more. Bringing HealthSparq's patent-pending capabilities to the dental market, DentaQuest will enhance its customer experience by connecting members to quality dentists that meet their unique needs.

"We are proud to have been selected by DentaQuest to power such an important member experience—finding the right dental provider for themselves and their families," said Mark Menton, HealthSparq CEO. "DentaQuest and HealthSparq share a commitment to empowering members with a personalized experience to find and compare providers best suited to their needs – an essential part of a seamless consumer experience."

"Finding the right dentist is an important part of good oral health," said Vicki Whichard, Vice President of Customer Experience for DentaQuest. "HealthSparq is helping our members complete more effective searches and helping DentaQuest provide better customer experiences. It's a win-win," Whichard added.

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter health care choices by partnering with health plans to provide members with cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals and medical services, based on their individual benefits. We put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, eliciting consumer feedback to enhance product development, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the health care system better than ever before.

Growing since our founding in 2008 from our home in Portland, Oregon, we now serve around 100 health plan brands nationwide. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq .

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 27+ million Americans and provide direct patient care through our network of more than 85 oral health centers in 5 states. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $200 million in grants and programs to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on social: Twitter @DentaQuest, Facebook www.facebook.com/DentaQuest, Instagram @Inside_DentaQuest, and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/DentaQuest.

