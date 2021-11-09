Dentavax Offers a Unique Solution for Gingivitis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC is a cutting-edge health and wellness brand based out of the U.S. The company works in close association with its Bulgarian manufacturing partner, Natstim Ltd. Muno-Vax's products primarily consist of dietary supplements. Along with basic vitamins and minerals, these utilize a potent, one-of-a-kind immuno-modulator.

According to brand spokesperson Dr. Beau Raines, "These products contain certain lipopolysaccharides and immune-building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system." Dr. Raines adds that this "will keep the immune system in a constant state of 'excitement.'

Raines goes on to explain that this equates to presenting a harmless "antigen" to the immune system. This stimulates certain white blood cells, which, by extension, ensures that the body is ready to immediately fight both viral and bacterial infections when they are presented.

There are other immune-boosting products on the market. However, Muno-Vax is proud to claim that none of these contain the game-changing ingredients that make its products so effective.

Many of Muno-Vax's dietary supplements focus on immunity and respiratory health. However, one of its supplements, Dentavax, is targeted at another area of immune support: the mouth.

"These products can actually stimulate specific immune systems of the body," Raine explains. One of those regions happens to be the oral mucosa, an area defined as the mucous membrane lining within the mouth. This includes areas like the cheek and lips.

"There is currently no treatment for this condition," Raines says, adding that oral health and gum disease concerns "require very expensive dental procedures."

That's where Dentavax can make a difference. The supplement, which comes in bottles of 40 lozenges a piece, include mint oil and eucalyptus oil. It also contains a specific lyophilized immune-boosting complex.

Together, these ingredients work to both prevent potential and heal existing gum-related health concerns. They address inflammation as well as infectious oral diseases like gingivitis.

Dentavax offers a unique solution to gingivitis and oral health as a whole. It works to stimulate and support existing bodily immunities. It also operates as a simple lozenge. This non-invasive, yet effective approach is a low-risk way for those suffering from poor oral health to try to manage both potential and existing symptoms.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an American company that works in close association with its manufacturing partner, Bulgarian-based Natstim, Ltd. Together, the two brands represent 30 years of combined scientific research in relation to both preventing infections and bolstering the immune system. The company is most well-known for its unique, patented ingredient, which it refers to as an immuno-modulator. This is used to stimulate the immune system and increase its effectiveness against foreign invaders.

