DENTCO Delivers a Big Dent in Expansion Goals

DEWITT, Mich., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DENTCO® President Scott Milnes announced an increase of over 20% in sales through new business over 2018 and into 2019. The increased business is credited to new national landscape and snow management customers.

With 42 years of industry expertise and over 10,000 managed site locations nationwide, DENTCO remains one of the best known brands in the Exterior Services Management® industry. DENTCO employees' performance of hands-on ESM philosophies, supported by their robust EQM application, allow facility managers to oversee thousands of sites nationally via the Internet.

DENTCO has seen considerable growth and has maintained a 99% customer retention rate over the last 7 years. DENTCO's business model focuses on People, Process and Technology. From this year's growth, the company has continued to reinvest in these three cornerstones, maximizing both efficiency and the delivery of information.

"It was an incredibly busy winter. We are proud of all the hard work our team members continue to produce," said President Scott Milnes. "Last year we continued to improve the DENTCO Verified app and the My DENTCO customer portal, which has aided in faster communications and has allowed us to service sites more efficiently."

Since its inception, DENTCO has gradually expanded its services across the country. DENTCO's nationwide presence has distinguished itself as an industry leader against competitors. Specializing in both simplifying and optimizing multi-site exterior management responsibilities, DENTCO helps clients consolidate, reduce costs and recognize the importance of quality-assured service.

National Sales Director Teresa Phelps commented saying, "Our longest standing customer has been with us for 18 years. As we continue to expand our customer base, DENTCO remains committed to establishing and maintaining long-term relationships."

DENTCO is a full-service Exterior Services Management Company® that provides a centralized approach to managing snow, landscaping, parking lot maintenance and various other exterior property management services for some of the largest commercial multi-site companies in the country. The corporate office is in DeWitt, Michigan, just north of Lansing.

DENTCO will be exhibiting at the PRSM 2019 National Conference in Denver, Colo. from April 29 to May 1. Attendees are welcome to stop by and visit booth #815 to discuss how their multi-site facilities can benefit from exterior services management (ESM).

To learn more information about DENTCO®, please visit dentco.com or call 800-993-3689.

About DENTCO

Headquartered in Dewitt, Michigan, DENTCO was the first to brand a fragmented industry, creating an Exterior Services Management (ESM) philosophy. With 42 years of industry experience, they provide services throughout the U.S. through their network of Contractor Partners. DENTCO provides landscape management, snow & ice management, dark property management, parking lot maintenance/management and exterior asset inventory to their clients. Over the years, DENTCO has seen substantial growth while maintaining a 99% customer retention rate. Their business model promotes the importance of People, Process, and Technology. In addition to helping clients recognize the significance of quality-assured services, DENTCO is guaranteed to deliver a difference that allow clients to consolidate, centralize and reduce costs.

