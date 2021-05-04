Denteractive Launches a Free Practice Teledentistry Solution with an Intuitive Patient Triage Tool to make Dentists More Profitable

As telehealth services sweep through the medical field, more and more patients now expect remote access to their dentist. Major dental carriers also encourage and fully reimburse teledentistry which lowers the bar for care and attracts new patients to leading dentists for timely assessment and treatment. With teledentistry, dentists establish an immediate bond with new patients, improve show rates and throughput, fully monetize quick consults, provide highly efficient follow-up care and more easily generate additional revenue from cosmetic procedures, implants, clear aligners, sleep appliances and other such practice enhancements.

"We are very pleased to make a full version of our teledentistry platform available to dentists everywhere completely free of charge," said Dr. Reza Izadi, the Founder and CEO of Denteractive. "We know how important Teledentistry is to maintaining and growing a strong dental practice and we want to make it easy for dentists to attract new patients and provide better, more connected care in this challenging time."

The Denteractive Teledentistry Platform is a complete turnkey practice solution that works on any computer or mobile browser and through our highly rated Denteractive App. Our free version includes the patient triage feature and allows for unlimited messaging and file sharing sessions plus up to six live video sessions per month all in a fully secure, 100% HIPAA compliant hosted environment.

Patients can easily schedule and initiate remote sessions with our easy to use widgets and banners and the new Denteractive Patient Triage Tool which dentists may place directly on their website and otherwise market to new and existing patients. These powerful marketing tools enable immediate customer engagement with intuitive patient education and triage, 'message your dentist now' functionality and fully automated virtual appointments and reliably converts website visitors into new patients. Denteractive will also soon integrate with all major practice management systems including Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Open Dental and others.

"We're all about helping dentists build their practices and offer a number of great new marketing tools and practice enhancements that help differentiate leading dentists who have embraced the higher level of care offered by teledentistry and the Denteractive platform," Dr. Izadi continued.

About Denteractive

Denteractive is the leading Teledentistry company offering its practice software solution to dentists everywhere. The Denteractive Teledentistry Platform was built by dentists for dentists and is used by dental providers throughout the United States to connect with and care for their patients in face-to-face live teledentistry video sessions and private text messaging, all on a fully secure, HIPAA compliant enterprise class platform. In addition to a robust Software as a Service solution to dental practices, Denteractive provides 24/7/365 on-call Teledentistry with the largest and most experienced staff of dentists who deliver world class Teledentistry services throughout the United States.

