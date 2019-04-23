Dentistry for Children and Specialists in Orthodontics of Maryland Open New Offices in Laurel, Maryland Where They Will Provide Quality Dental Care to Marylanders with Support from D4C Dental Brands

LAUREL, Md., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D4C Dental Brands, which provides non-clinical support to pediatric dental and orthodontic practices, is hosting a grand opening to celebrate its newest supported practices in Laurel, Maryland. This is the eighth supported pediatric location in Maryland where high-quality dental care is provided to over 35,000 children across the state. This is also the tenth supported Orthodontic location in Maryland where over 2,200 new children and adults are treated each year.

Dentistry for Children and Specialists in Orthodontics are excited to announce the grand opening of their newest Maryland locations. The grand opening celebration is taking place April 27, 2019 from 1pm – 4pm at the new Laurel practice located at 13600 Baltimore Ave., Suite 200 in Laurel, Maryland. The ribbon cutting will take place at 3:00pm with Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe. This event is free and open to the public.

Pediatric dentists complete an extra 2-3 years of specialty training after finishing dental school just to learn about the unique oral health needs of children, including those with special needs. Similarly, certified orthodontist specialist attended an extra 2-3 years of school to master orthodontics. D4C Dental Brands is committed to providing non-clinical support to both pediatric dentists and orthodontists and providing them with a professional and caring environment outfitted with the latest innovations and highest quality of care for their patients.

D4C Dental Brands, the country's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on supporting pediatric and orthodontic dental practices, is proud to support of both Dentistry for Children and Specialists in Orthodontics of Maryland, and to announce the opening of these practices in Laurel, Maryland. "We are extremely pleased and excited to be supported by D4C Dental Brands, and to be able to provide the highest quality oral health care in a comforting and fun environment," said Dr. Jerome S. Casper, DMD, Maryland Board Certified Pediatric Dentist and Dentistry for Children of Maryland owner. "Our board certified pediatric dental specialist, Dr. James Goldsmith, has served the Laurel community for over three decades and will be joined by Dr. Keith Camper.

"Dentistry for Children of Maryland is committed to providing the best in comprehensive oral health care for infants through young adults, including individuals with special needs. In addition, the new location will be offering comprehensive orthodontic care provided by orthodontic specialists, Drs. Robert Martin and Jennifer Smith. We invite the community to our April 27 grand opening celebration and look forward to meeting with everyone."

D4C Dental Brands would like to thank our partners for making this event possible and kicking off a strong partnership with the Laurel community. Join us and our special guests including Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe; D4C Doctors James Goldsmith, Jerry Casper, Keith Camper, and Robert Martin; Bowie Baysox's very own Bristles; and more on April 27.

About Dentistry for Children of Maryland

Dentistry for Children of Maryland practices aren't just dental offices. They are places where experts in pediatric dentistry love helping children develop positive feelings about their oral health and visiting the dentist. Dentistry for Children of Maryland is owned by Dr. Jerry Casper and Dr. Charlie Coulter, and has convenient locations throughout the state of Maryland including in Baltimore, Columbia, Fort Washington, Gambrills, La Plata, Olney, and now Laurel. You can learn more about Dentistry for Children on Maryland by visiting www.Dentistry4ChildrenMD.com.

About Specialists in Orthodontics of Maryland

Specialists in Orthodontics of Maryland practices are here to make you smile! Patients leave the practice armed with a smile that can face anything. Specialist in Orthodontics of Maryland has ten convenient locations throughout the state of Maryland including in Fort Washington, Gambrills, La Plata, Oxon Hill, Pikesville, Potomac, Prince Fredrick, Columbia, Upper Marlboro, and now Laurel. You can learn more about Specialists in Orthodontics of Maryland by visiting www.SpecialistsinOrthoMD.com.

About D4C Dental Brands

D4C Dental Brands provides non-clinical support exclusively to pediatric dental and orthodontic practices. In total, it proudly supports over 125 practices and 150 pediatric dentists and orthodontists in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Its success comes from focusing on supporting high quality patient care and a shared vision along with its affiliated doctors and staff of raising the standard in children's oral health. You can learn more about D4C Dental Brands by visiting www.d4cdentalbrands.com.

