Denton Vacuum Announces New Order for Versa Magnetron Sputtering Cluster System (From Leading Sensor Manufacturer)

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denton Vacuum LLC announces it won a new system order from a leading Asian organization for a Versa Cluster tool for advanced development and manufacturing transfer of sensors and MEMS production. The Versa platform is a configurable platform that supports Denton's magnetron sputtering technologies including standard large area cathodes, R&D focused confocal configurations, and Isoflux ultra high uniformity cathodes.

Denton Vacuum's Versa Cluster Tool

Dr. David Douglass, Senior Product Manager at Denton Vacuum, commented, "Our Versa platform is optimized to support all our proprietary magnetron sputtering technologies. We can add standard large area cathodes for high volume production or utilize confocal configurations for multi-material deposition in a single chamber. Versa also supports our plasma emission control technology for high-rate reactive processes and in-situ alloying. Our Isoflux cathodes can produce films with nonuniformities below 1%, especially for barrier layers and other very thin films."

Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum, added that "in addition to magnetron sputtering, the Versa platform can support combining our ion beam sputtering, ion beam etch, and PE-CVD modules. This means Denton can provide comprehensive production solutions on a single system, tailored to a customer's needs. We are excited to offer every one of our latest technologies, both internally developed and acquired, on this single platform. We believe our strategy of providing a flexible platform to meet a wide range of emerging applications is well suited to market demand."

About Denton Vacuum LLC

Denton Vacuum empowers the optoelectronic and semiconductor markets, helping engineers optimize processes and solve production challenges while improving manufacturing yields and gaining efficiency and throughput. Denton's continuous commitment to research and development of thin film technology, including its proprietary integrated diagnostic systems, enables predictable, repeatable performance in a wide process window. Denton's breadth of technologies and market focus pave the way in advancing such diverse applications as electron microscopy and microanalyses to providing market-leading solutions for IR detectors, semiconductor lasers and precision optics.

