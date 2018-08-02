Dentons Announces Strategic Alliance with RADAR to Provide Innovation in Incident Response

WASHINGTON and PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentons, the world's largest law firm, and RADAR , a leading provider of incident response management software, announce a strategic alliance to help clients reduce the risks and costs of compliance with data breach laws.

Under the alliance, Dentons and RADAR will help clients navigate increasingly stringent obligations stemming from data privacy and breach notification regulations around the world, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and the unprecedented penalties imposed for non-compliance. The combined capabilities of Dentons' data governance and data security expertise coupled with RADAR's proven technological innovation provide a strategic complement to the challenges clients face.

"Dentons is committed to helping our clients build strong, foundational risk management and compliance programs that provide a springboard to leverage data as a core asset for innovation," said Karl V. Hopkins, Dentons partner and global chief security officer. "RADAR's technology offers Dentons and our clients efficiency, consistency, and automation in managing the incident response process amidst the growing body of regulations guarding the collection, use, and storage of personal information."

RADAR is a patented SaaS-based incident response platform that simplifies compliance with data breach notification laws. RADAR automates the multi-factor incident risk assessment process, efficiently profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents to help assure consistent, timely, and defensible breach notification decisions by the organization's counsel and privacy team, and provides real-time reporting and metrics to support incident response best practices.

"This alliance with Dentons reflects our shared commitment to challenging the status quo and leveraging innovative technology to help organizations simplify compliance with data breach notification laws and reduce the risks inherent in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RADAR. "Organizations will benefit from Dentons deep regulatory expertise and adoption of purpose-built technologies coupled with RADAR's best-in-class incident response management capabilities. We are honored to partner with Dentons on this strategic software alliance."

Dentons and RADAR will partner on a series of upcoming programs, where attendees will experience real-time, automated incident risk assessment scenarios, learn the key steps to operationalize incident response, and develop an understanding of an effective data protection governance framework.

About RADAR®

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented SaaS-based incident response management platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with data breach laws. The RADAR Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidelines to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notification obligations. Fortune 100 companies and other organizations from heavily regulated industries in finance, insurance, healthcare and beyond rely on RADAR for an efficient and consistent process for incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com .

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com .

