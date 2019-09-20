Dentsu Aegis Network US Announces Integration of Fetch into iProspect

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Aegis Network US today announced that Fetch, a mobile-first agency, will integrate into iProspect, a leading global digital performance agency, effective October 1. Together, the two companies will offer exceptional performance marketing services, including enhanced mobile capabilities, as well as search, social, creative and technology solutions that help clients transform their business and drive tangible results.

"Fetch is a leader in mobile marketing, and the mobile screen is ubiquitous with digital performance," said Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO of iProspect US. "Digital performance is at the core of what we do, so it made strategic sense to bring Fetch into one unified service offering that will better serve our clients."

Fetch currently has more than 70 employees working out of Dentsu Aegis Network offices in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. All employees will remain on staff and will merge into the iProspect team. Additionally, Gosha Khuchua, former Managing Director and Head of Fetch, will serve as SVP, Managing Director, reporting directly to Michael Gullaksen, President of iProspect US. Octavio Maron, who served as the agency's executive creative director, will now be VP, Executive Creative Director at iProspect, and report to Brittany Richter, SVP, Head of Products and Services.

"After examining both businesses over the course of the year, we decided that bringing the two agencies under one roof would only enhance both offerings," said Cornfeldt. "With Fetch, iProspect gets an additional capability of mobile embedded within the agency. Not only do our clients benefit from this, but Fetch's former clients will also benefit from iProspect's wide range of capabilities and expertise. It's a winning formula for all involved."

