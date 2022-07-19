Dentsu Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services Providers

COLUMBIA, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu International and Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that dentsu has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. As partners, dentsu, Merkle, and Adobe work together to accelerate identity and customer experience transformation initiatives for leading global brands.

Adobe's partner ecosystem has increased in size and importance as the suite has grown in breadth and maturity. This IDC MarketScape assesses 17 global professional services organizations, including many of the largest consulting and IT services companies. The report provides guidance for technology buyers on how to select the right partner and reveals a summary of each vendor's strength and challenges.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for work that helps clients drive the greatest possible value from their Adobe Experience Cloud," said Owen McCorry, global chief growth and alliances officer at Merkle. "This positioning validates the strength of our global Adobe practice, the power of our Adobe alliance partnership, and the innovation we bring together for experience-driven brands."

The recognition by the IDC MarketScape complements dentsu's evaluation as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. The Forrester report noted that dentsu's "Adobe product capabilities are particularly strong in Commerce, Marketo, and AEP." Dentsu received the highest possible scores in the Adobe Commerce capabilities, Adobe B2B Marketing capabilities, and Adobe Experience Platform capabilities criteria. The agency was also recognized by reference customers for "dentsu's quality of delivery, broad tech coverage, and Adobe knowledge."

To learn more about dentsu's Adobe practice, visit Global Tech Alliances | dentsu.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment, (#US47542221), July 2022)

About dentsu:

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 14,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Merkle