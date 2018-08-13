Dentsu's CCI to Bring SpotX Video Ad Serving Platform to Domestic Broadcasting Stations in Japan

TOKYO and DENVER, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu's Cyber Communications Inc. (CCI) (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Akio Niizawa) and SpotX, Inc. (Headquarters: Denver, Colorado, USA, CEO, President: Mike Shehan), have announced their partnership to bring SpotX's video ad serving platform solutions to domestic broadcasting stations in Japan.

SpotX, a global video advertising and monetization platform, offers cross-screen ad serving across video formats, programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, as well as in-depth analytics and reporting. This partnership will allow broadcasters and media owners throughout Japan to maximize their advertising revenue.

The broadcasters that are planning to adopt SpotX's solutions for improved monetization strategies are:



Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. / Fuji Television Network, Inc.



Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. / Kansai Television Co. Ltd. / Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation



Tokai Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. / Nagoya Broadcasting Network Co.,Ltd.



Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. / Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corporation



Hokkaido Broadcasting Co.,Ltd. / Sapporo Television Broadcasting, Co., Ltd.



Hokkaido Television Broadcasting Co.,Ltd. / Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.



Shizuoka Asahi Television Co., Ltd. / RCC Broadcasting Co., Ltd. / TSS-TV Co., Ltd.

CCI chose to work with SpotX and offer its video ad serving platform solutions in the market because:

SpotX is purpose-built for video with technology focused exclusively on the supply-side;

RTL Group, SpotX's parent company has capital strength and stability as the leader across broadcast, content and digital; and

SpotX is heavily focused on the Japanese market.

Moving forward, CCI and SpotX will jointly support and help local Japanese media owners to maximize revenue with market-leading products and solutions for video monetization.

About CCI



CCI was established in 1996, the year digital advertising first started in Japan. Since then, as a Dentsu Group's digital marketing company CCI has been a pioneer of Japanese digital market offering a wide range of digital marketing services for publishers and agencies. Today, CCI has business with over 500 leading ad agencies and over 1500 websites, which is the largest scale for the market.



https://www.cci.co.jp/en/

About SpotX



SpotX is the leading global video advertising platform that enables media owners and publishers to monetize premium content across desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. As a modern ad server with programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, and monetization solutions for OTT, outstream, and addressable TV, SpotX gives media owners and publishers the control, transparency, and actionable insights needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. SpotX also provides advertisers with a direct pipeline to premium supply and innovative solutions for optimizing media efficiency, reach, and audience targeting. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's holistic, brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world including fuboTV, Microsoft Casual Games, Newsy, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu and partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more.

Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has nearly 600 employees in 24 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. In October 2017, RTL Group completed its 100% acquisition of SpotX which is currently combining its business with smartclip, a sister company. Learn more at www.spotx.tv and follow @SpotX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

