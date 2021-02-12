Denture Health and Oral Health are both Vital

Some simple tips include:

Regular denture home care routines, like proper cleaning and storage;

Using the correct products to clean and maintain your dentures;

Having regular oral examinations and denture assessments;

Discussing any denture discomfort or issues with your prosthodontist;

Removing your dentures for at least 6-8 hours each day.

Ill-fitting dentures can negatively affect chewing and speech, and can lead to soreness or irritation of the oral tissues and denture-related oral infections. Excessive use of denture adhesives can also affect your health and even mask potential problems.

A prosthodontist can help with all these concerns. With two to three years of additional training beyond dental school, prosthodontists specialize in the health of restored teeth. Current trends for denture fabrication involve digital techniques that can provide a superior quality denture, improved fit, and a high-quality acrylic material.

To learn more, and find a prosthodontist near you, visit GoToAPro.org .

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

