Dentures Need Regular Maintenance to Properly Function

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dentures should fit comfortably and securely. Unfortunately, it's natural for the fit to deteriorate over time caused by changes in your gums and bone, as well as the breakdown of the materials used in making the denture. To ensure your dentures fit precisely and have optimal function, it is recommended that you have them regularly checked by your prosthodontist.

Routine denture maintenance helps reduce the need for frequent denture repairs or full denture replacements. Beyond diminished chewing ability and appearance, individuals with ill-fitting dentures have been found to be at greater risk for certain diseases and conditions such as obesity, pneumonia, and dementia.

A bad fit may not be the only indicator that you need new or modified dentures. Other things to look for include:

Chronic irritation of the gums under the denture;

The need for denture adhesives for everyday activities;

The denture appears discolored, cracked, or is unstable;

If the denture has been in use for more than five years.

The need for regular denture maintenance was just solidified by science, based on new research published in the Journal of Prosthodontics.

A study of 272 denture-wearing patients was conducted over the course of 20 years, a very extensive study by industry standards. Results of the study indicate that age, medication usage, denture-wearing habits, and age of the dentures were all significant factors associated with increased denture maintenance needs.

