Denver And Boulder Based Four Star Realty And Property Management Sells Part Of Business To gkhouses

DENVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- gkhouses, a property management company that specializes in the management of single-family and small multi-family homes, announced today that they have acquired the single-family and small multi-family management business from Four Star Realty and Property Management, a leading property manager in the Colorado market. With the acquisition, gkhouses now manages over 2,100 homes in the communities of Boulder, CO; Denver, CO; Ft. Collins, CO; Nashville, TN; Chattanooga, TN; Birmingham, AL and Little Rock, AR.

gkhouses founder, Matthew Whitaker said on the recent acquisition, "This was a really easy fit for both companies. Caldwell (Four Star's CEO) and his team have done an incredible job of managing these homes. As a business owner, I understand their commitment to focus on their larger multi-family and student housing business. We are just very fortunate they chose us as their buyer partner. Both companies are very similar culturally, and I think it made it a no-brainer on both sides."

On the acquisition, Caldwell Sullivan said, "we have been looking to unwind our single-family management portfolio for several years, and we were looking for the right partner to provide a seamless transition for our valued clients in this space. We were excited to find Matthew and his team, which gave us the confidence that these clients would be left in great hands. It has been an honor to earn the trust of these investors over the years. This sale allows us to focus our time, energy, and resources on our student housing platform and larger multi-family assets in the Boulder, Denver, and Ft Collins markets.

gkhouses' Colorado Team Leader, Gray Hall added, "When we started managing in the front range, we made a commitment to managing the whole front range. This helps us move into the Boulder community and gives us tremendous density in the Denver area."

gkhouses also announced they will be opening a Boulder office to go along with their Denver and Ft. Collins offices.

About gkhouses - https://gkhouses.com/about/.

About Four Star Property Management – https://www.fourstardenver.com/owners-investors/management-services/

SOURCE gkhouses

Related Links

http://www.gkhouses.com

