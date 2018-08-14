Denver IT Services Provider LIVE Consulting Partners with Nextiva to Deliver Business VoIP to Clients

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IT managed services provider LIVE Consulting pairs up with Nextiva, a voice over IP (VoIP) company, to deliver a business cloud-based phone system with amazing service™ to all their clients in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Partnering with Nextiva was an unmissable opportunity for LIVE Consulting. Having already served businesses in the Denver, Colorado area with managed IT outsourcing services, adding business VoIP to their repertoire was an easy way to help their clients manage their business phone systems alongside their IT solutions.

The biggest selling point of Nextiva's VoIP phone system, according to LIVE Consulting's co-owner, Nick Nyberg, is the dedication to customer service that comes along with it.

"Nextiva doesn't just offer a fantastic product at incredible, reasonable prices, they pride themselves on offering amazing service," Nyberg said.

LIVE Consulting can now offer voice over IP — or cloud business phone systems — to businesses of all sizes. This solution allows companies to communicate seamlessly with multiple people at little cost.

Nextiva's virtual business phone services allow teams to conduct productive face-to-face meetings as if everyone is in the same room, even if the attendees are scattered across the globe. They offer their clients mobile collaboration capabilities, including video conferencing and screen sharing, and all of Nextiva's solutions are backed by their 100% in-house service team.

Nextiva's customer focus goes hand-in-hand with LIVE Consulting's team-based approach to client success. Priding themselves as "the most personable, honest and fun IT experts you'll find," LIVE Consulting was recently voted Best IT Services in Denver and all of Colorado by ColoradoBiz Magazine. LIVE Consulting's customers voted for them to receive this award not just because of their expertise, but also because of their unique IT services process, which involves honesty, responsiveness, teamwork, and personality.

With the combined expertise and customer-centric strength of Nextiva and LIVE Consulting, Colorado businesses can now look forward to Nextiva's dedicated team and collaboration tools in addition to the top-notch IT and security services LIVE Consulting provides.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.liveconsulting.com/nextiva

