Denver, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Commit to Long Term Agreement

DENVER, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City and County of Denver and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment are thrilled to announce a tentative agreement that will fortify an already strong commitment to Denver and to sports fans across the state. The City Attorney's office will present a proposal to City Council, which will keep our beloved Nuggets and Avalanche in Denver through 2040. The tentative agreement will also need approval from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL).

"Stan, Josh and the Kroenke family have been working with the city for several years to make this happen. We're looking forward to a long-standing relationship with KSE, our winning teams and the leagues," Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. "With both the Avalanche and the Nuggets tearing it up in the play-offs, we're galvanizing the support of our city and our fans for the teams we love."

The existing arena agreement with the city was set to expire in 2023. The tentative agreement will ensure these two beloved franchises, and the family that engrained them in our community, will be a part of Denver's future for decades to come.

"The Kroenke family has established deep roots in Denver," City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said. "They've been here for decades and I'm pleased to know they want to be here for decades to come."

"This moment is nearly five years in the making and we are proud not only of our teams' long-standing and storied histories here in Denver, but also with the incredible relationship we have with this city, its leadership and its fans," said Jim Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer for KSE.

Denver's reputation as a sports city is well known, and our teams' citywide fanbase is among the best in professional sports. The partnerships that the city, fans and teams have forged with one another has provided the environment where the teams and fans have been able to thrive together, while investing in our community to not just provide an entertainment value to the city, but a civic improvement value as well.

