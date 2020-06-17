Denver Museum Of Nature & Science To Open The Art Of The Brick June 25

Designed to inspire ingenuity and creativity, "The Art of the Brick" is the world's largest and most elaborate display of LEGO art, featuring 100 works of art. The exhibition includes original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of famous masterpieces along with an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick-infused imagery produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

"The Art of the Brick' takes LEGO somewhere you wouldn't expect and shows you things you have never seen before," said brick artist Nathan Sawaya.

Visitors will get up close with the fan favorite "Yellow," a life-size sculpture of a man opening his chest allowing thousands of yellow LEGO bricks to cascade from the cavity.

"The Art of the Brick' exhibition is an exciting blend of fine art, math, science, and engineering," Denver Museum of Nature & Sciences Paleontologist and Exhibition Curatorial Advisor Ian Miller said. "I played with LEGO bricks all the time growing up, and I wish I had been exposed to the artistic depth that LEGO bricks offer when I was building my castle sets as a kid!"

Exhibition Free through Labor Day

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt by all of us in so many ways, the Museum and Sawaya are supporting our communities by offering "The Art of the Brick" free with membership or general admission through Labor Day. Timed tickets are required, and advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.

Media Preview

A press conference and media preview will be held on June 23 at 10 a.m. at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd, and via Zoom. To confirm attendance or receive the Zoom link, contact [email protected].

For more information, visit dmns.org/brick.

