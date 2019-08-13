Denver, NC General Contractor Jackson Construction is Finishing Up Challenging Home Renovation Project in The Lake Norman Area

DENVER, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Jackson Construction, a Denver, NC General Contractor company, are pleased to announce that they are successfully completing an extremely challenging home renovation project in Maiden.

To learn more about the extensive project and how the talented team at Jackson Construction tackled the renovation, please check out https://www.jacksonconstructiondenver.com/Denver-NC-General-Contractors-Latest-Project-.html.

As a spokesperson for the North Carolina General Contractor noted, the homeowners approached Jackson Construction to see about adding three bedrooms and a bathroom to their vintage, late 1940s home with 1,176 square feet of starting space.

To make the job even more interesting, the homeowners were hoping that the 768 square foot addition would look like it had always been part of the original home.

"With a budget of $100,000 and a timeline of four months to completion, we set to work immediately," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Jackson Construction began by designing the addition and brainstorming how they could make the transition from original structure to addition seamless while retaining the Swing Era charm of the home.

Once the homeowners approved the design, which included melding together the roofing and fascia and the hardwood floors to create a harmonious and beautiful whole home, the team got busy on the renovation.

"The first steps included laying the foundation and framing the addition so as to take full advantage of the existing structure's footprint and access points," the spokesperson noted, adding that a black metal roof was installed over the entire home, along with black shutters and gutters.

With about a month to go on the project, the homeowners are thrilled with the results that the Denver, NC general contractor company has achieved.

About Jackson Construction:

Jackson Construction in Denver, NC is a full-service building and contracting firm that specializes in a variety of services, including new construction, additions, and home remodeling. They are fully insured and licensed in both residential and commercial construction. They have been in business for more than 30 years and have always conformed to the highest industry standards. For more information, please visit https://www.jacksonconstructiondenver.com/.

Jackson Construction

2910 Lake Shore Rd S

Denver, NC 28037

(704) 483-3041

