Denver Pavilions offers the ultimate selfie spot with the #BestViewOfDenver

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Pavilions, the city's largest downtown Denver retail, dining and entertainment center is the best-known place to snap the ultimate Denver selfie.

With its supersized red letters spelling out "DENVER," the sign is affixed to a massive wall, colorfully lit at night, linking the two-block development.  The sign has become a widely recognized symbol for the Mile High City. To get a selfie with the sign, visitors can follow the red arrows from the ground level of the Denver Pavilions, up two sets of escalators to the third floor.

#BestViewOfDenver at Denver Pavilions is the ultimate Mile High City selfie spot.
ABOUT DENVER PAVILIONS
Denver Pavilions is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment center located in the heart of downtown Denver on the 16th Street Mall, providing a critical mass of more than 40 retail tenants, restaurants and entertainment venues. The open-air Denver Pavilions features three-story buildings on a two-block development that is linked by "The Great Wall," an exterior structure featuring the word "DENVER," which has become the worldwide symbol of downtown Denver. Denver Pavilions has become a destination for the metropolitan region, with such marquee tenants as the first-in-market Uniqlo, a newly opened Sephora, H&M's flagship store featuring an expanded children's department and one of only five H&M Home departments in the U. S, the first-in-market video arcade FTW (For the Win), a newly remodeled 15-screen United Artists Theatre with state-of-the-art, full recliner seating and an in-theater bar plus a newly remodeled Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. Denver Pavilions services 130,000 employees and a rapidly growing residential base located on the 16th Street Mall, Denver's #1 tourist attraction. For more information, visit DenverPavilions.com 

