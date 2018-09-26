Denver Pavilions offers the ultimate selfie spot with the #BestViewOfDenver

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Pavilions, the city's largest downtown Denver retail, dining and entertainment center is the best-known place to snap the ultimate Denver selfie.

With its supersized red letters spelling out "DENVER," the sign is affixed to a massive wall, colorfully lit at night, linking the two-block development. The sign has become a widely recognized symbol for the Mile High City. To get a selfie with the sign, visitors can follow the red arrows from the ground level of the Denver Pavilions, up two sets of escalators to the third floor.