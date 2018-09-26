Denver Pavilions offers the ultimate selfie spot with the #BestViewOfDenver
17:30 ET
DENVER, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Pavilions, the city's largest downtown Denver retail, dining and entertainment center is the best-known place to snap the ultimate Denver selfie.
With its supersized red letters spelling out "DENVER," the sign is affixed to a massive wall, colorfully lit at night, linking the two-block development. The sign has become a widely recognized symbol for the Mile High City. To get a selfie with the sign, visitors can follow the red arrows from the ground level of the Denver Pavilions, up two sets of escalators to the third floor.
ABOUT DENVER PAVILIONS
Denver Pavilions is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment center located in the heart of downtown Denver on the 16th Street Mall, providing a critical mass of more than 40 retail tenants, restaurants and entertainment venues. The open-air Denver Pavilions features three-story buildings on a two-block development that is linked by "The Great Wall," an exterior structure featuring the word "DENVER," which has become the worldwide symbol of downtown Denver. Denver Pavilions has become a destination for the metropolitan region, with such marquee tenants as the first-in-market Uniqlo, a newly opened Sephora, H&M's flagship store featuring an expanded children's department and one of only five H&M Home departments in the U. S, the first-in-market video arcade FTW (For the Win), a newly remodeled 15-screen United Artists Theatre with state-of-the-art, full recliner seating and an in-theater bar plus a newly remodeled Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. Denver Pavilions services 130,000 employees and a rapidly growing residential base located on the 16th Street Mall, Denver's #1 tourist attraction. For more information, visit DenverPavilions.com
