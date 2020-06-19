Denver Pride Fest to Celebrate a Landmark Year - Virtually

Hosted by The Center on Colfax , the Rocky Mountain region's largest LGBTQ community center, Denver Pride Fest has long been considered one of the biggest and best in the country, featuring two full days of activities, entertainment and fun in the heart of The Mile High City. The 2019 event boasted a record attendance of 525,000 people and its largest parade yet. Virtual Denver Pride will look and feel different from the Prides of years past, but the spirit of the celebration – love, togetherness and support – will be as present as ever.

The weekend's main event, the 2020 Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade, will kick off on Sunday June 21 at 9:30AM (MST), broadcast on The Center's social media channels. The parade will feature a compilation of fun-filled virtual parade "units" submitted by community businesses and organizations that will be livestreamed as a "parade" with live commentary. To watch, go to The Center's Facebook, page.

Other 2020 Virtual Denver Pride highlights include:

Pride 5K, Saturday, June 20 at 9:00 AM (MST) – As always, the weekend festivities will kick off with the Pride 5K, participants are encouraged to register online and then run, walk or sashay the 3.1-mile distance in their local area (with proper safety precautions, of course.)

Virtual Entertainment, all weekend – Denver Pride Fest has always featured world-class entertainers – and this year, the performers include some of the LGBTQ community's best-known celebrities. "RuPaul's Drag Race" competitors and renowned drag queens Monét X Change, Jackie Cox and Naysha Lopez will headline this year's online entertainment. Smirnoff Dance World will be a virtual dance party this year, and other events throughout the weekend include Drag Queen Story Time, official after party live streams and more.

Online Queer Author Expo, through June 24 – A weeklong series of author interviews will be broadcast on Facebook and DenverPride.org. Highlighted queer authors will include Mari Anne Christie, Dylan Edwards, Jax Meyer and more.

For more information about all the events and activities taking place during Virtual Denver Pride, visit the Denver Pride website.

