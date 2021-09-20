Denver Staffing Agency Opens Nashville Location

AimHire, a leading recruiting and staffing agency, expands to Nashville, TN. Tweet this

"The area is not only one of the fastest-growing in the country, but also home to a diverse range of highly-skilled professionals," said AimHire CEO Raissa Chacon.

The second location comes on the heels of 10 years of growth for the company, founded in 2010. Sharon Neher, company president, said AimHire is eager to expand its award-winning culture and service for job seekers, clients and internal staff.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and passion to the Nashville community and provide temporary and direct hire staffing to established businesses, start-ups and other emerging companies in this growing area," said Neher.

Mona Hernandez, active in the Nashville business community for the past five years, is leading the expansion into Tennessee's capital and largest city. Hernandez, regional president, shared her expectations for the new location: "Whether you are looking for a competitive-paying job with excellent benefits or need assistance with your company's staffing challenges, AimHire is excited to partner with you and we look forward to becoming your preferred staffing agency."

AimHire Denver was recently recognized as one of Colorado's Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies for the third consecutive year. AimHire was also recognized by the Denver Business Journal for the sixth consecutive year as a top staffing company.

AimHire's Nashville office is currently hiring for internal positions and recruiting for candidates seeking an introduction to Nashville employers.

The Nashville office is located at 9005 Overlook Blvd., Brentwood, TN 27027. The office phone number is 615-802-6120. For more information, visit aimhirenashville.com.

ABOUT AIMHIRE

AimHire is a full-service recruiting and staffing firm offering temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire services. The firm supports a broad range of industries including financial services, healthcare, commercial real estate, mortgage, insurance, oil & gas, start-ups and other emerging and growing companies. AimHire specializes in staffing administrative, accounting and customer service positions, as well as HR, finance, marketing, tech and other corporate positions.

