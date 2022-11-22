Denver's Civic Center Park is New Home to America's Tallest Digital Holiday Tree

- 110-foot pixel LED tree will illuminate city's skyline through the holidays -

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mile High Tree, one of Denver's finest holiday traditions, has returned this year to feature dynamic light shows on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country.

"The Mile High Tree is the tallest art installation in the history of our city as well as a perfect community centerpiece for bringing people of all cultures together for seasonal celebrations," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "This has become an iconic attraction on the Denver skyline each holiday season, not to mention a new holiday tradition. "

VISIT DENVER/Brent Andeck Photography

The aptly named "Mile High Tree," a seven-story, 39-foot diameter conical structure, is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history and contains 60,000 LED lights to create its signature programming. In its new home, the tree sits directly adjacent to the Denver Christkindlmarket featuring nightly free public light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and accommodating up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive viewing experience within the tree.

The Mile High Tree is currently open 5-10 p.m. every evening through Dec. 31. Entry to the Mile High Tree is free to the public, and additional details can be found at MileHighHolidays.com, VISIT DENVER's one-stop website for holiday activities throughout the city.

Denver's Civic Center Park has long been a focal point of holiday celebrations including the festive lighting and décor that adorns the Denver City & County Building each year. For the 48th consecutive year, it also will serve as the launch point for Denver's annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 3.

The Mile High Tree was created by Spain-based ILMEX Illumination, part of Ximenez Group, a world-leading firm in artistic and decorative lighting, the tree presents a series of dynamic, pre-programmed lighting and music experiences every 15 minutes throughout the evening using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights. ILMEX is globally renowned for creating decorative lighting productions in cities throughout the world including London, Milan, Brussels, Dubai, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Bogota, Perth, New York and Montreal. The companies behind the lighting design for the Mile High Tree include Denver-based One Floor Up and Madrid-based Brut Deluxe, which has created lighted art installations across the globe.

