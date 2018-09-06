Denver's Game Lounge Sneak Peek Soft Opening for the Press

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Lounge is Denver's newest restaurant that features top-notch food, excellent drinks, and more board games than you can imagine! Located at 1490 Eudora St in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, this is the brainchild of restaurateur, board game lover, and vinyl music enthusiast Adam Alleman. On Saturday, September 8, Adam is inviting the press to come in and enjoy this fantastic new Denver restaurant and place to have a lot of fun.

Adam Alleman, founder and owner of the Game Lounge in his Crowdfunding commercial.

"We would like to invite the press to take a look around and experience what is sure to become a Denver gem. Join us in welcoming the Game Lounge to the City of Denver and the communities of Park Hill & Hale. Learn our history and meet the man who started it all. Discover how we plan on changing the city of Denver and making East Colfax the most fun place to be with an exclusive first look into our restaurant and beautiful patio."

"Come on down between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. and you can experience everything The Game Lounge has to offer before our official Grand Opening. This is a great way to put us through our paces and give us valuable feed back!"

The Game Lounge folks ask that attendees be aware that they "are still getting ready for opening day Some of our menu items will not be available just yet. We will be sampling our menu with event-exclusive cocktails and full tap access." But they are quick to remind you that it's all about food and fun... "you'll have full access to our curated game library all night!"

For more information about the Game Lounge, please visit the website at www.DenverGameLounge.com. To contact owner Adam Alleman directly, call 720-546-2584.

denver-game-lounge-wants-you-there.jpg



Denver Game Lounge Wants YOU There



Adam Alleman, founder and owner of the Game Lounge in his Crowdfunding commercial.

game-lounge.png



Game Lounge



The Game Lounge Logo

game-lounge-logo-cbgb.png



Game Lounge Logo, CBGB



CBGB-influenced logo!

https://vimeo.com/284986315

