Denver's Sculpture Park to Feature America's Tallest Digital Tree Over Holidays

Aptly named the "Mile High Tree," the seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history. Beginning on November 30, the tree will feature nightly free public light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and will accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive interior viewing experience within the tree.

"The Mile High Tree will be the tallest art installation in the history of our city as well as a perfect community centerpiece for bringing people of all cultures together for seasonal celebrations," said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "And, as the newest iconic attraction on the Denver skyline this holiday season, we couldn't think of a more perfect focal point for our regional holiday marketing campaign."

Visible from Speer Boulevard and from the DPAC Galleria entrance, the tree will tower above a brand new holiday attraction throughout Sculpture Park offering lighting displays, festive entertainment, holiday treats and libations beginning with an official tree lighting ceremony November 30 and running through January 31. Entry to the Mile High Tree will be free to the public, and a full list of scheduled light and music shows, activities and performances can be found at MileHighHolidays.com, VISIT DENVER's one-stop website for holiday season activities throughout the city. The tree will be open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. nightly through December 31 with new hours for January to be announced at a later date.

Created by Spain-based ILMEX Illumination, part of Ximenez Group, a world-leading firm in artistic and decorative lighting, the tree will present a series of dynamic, pre-programmed lighting and music experiences every 30 minutes throughout the evening using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights. ILMEX is globally renowned for creating decorative lighting productions in cities throughout the world including London, Milan, Brussels, Dubai, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Bogota, Perth, New York and Montreal. The company behind the lighting design for the Mile High Tree is Madrid-based Brut Deluxe, which has created lighted art installations across the globe.

The Mile High Tree attraction is a partnership between VISIT DENVER's Tourism Improvement District and Denver Arts & Venues, with the support of the DPAC tenants including Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado and the Colorado Symphony.

Each year, from Thanksgiving through late January, Denver celebrates Mile High Holidays with a variety of events, performing arts, light displays and more promoting Denver's holiday season across the region. The Mile High Tree will be the newest addition to an array of holiday happenings at locations throughout the city including: the City and County Building, the Denver Theater District, the 16th Street Mall, Denver Zoo, Denver Botanic Gardens, Larimer Square, Denver Union Station and the Denver Center for Performing Arts, among others.

