Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% by 2026| Increasing Concerns about Hygiene among Consumers to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Our deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers, increased penetration in emerging markets, growth in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirants will offer immense growth opportunities. Also, the demand for multifunctional deodorants is a major trend supporting the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth. However, the side effects of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Type

Alcohol



Aluminum Salt



Fragrance



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Region & Revenue Generating Segment

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of a wide range of products in drugstores will facilitate the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market share growth by the alcohol segment will be significant for revenue generation. Alcohol is widely used in aerosols, roll-ons, gel-based deodorants, and antiperspirants. It is mainly used in deodorants and antiperspirants to dissolve active ingredients such as aluminum salts. It dries quickly upon application on the skin and helps in the uniform spread of solubilized ingredients. In addition, Cyclomethicone is a type of silicone base and an easy substitute for alcohol. It is commonly used in aerosol deodorants to maintain the blend of ingredients. However, alcohol is one of the preferred ingredients as it can act as a carrier material, solvent, emulsifier, and antimicrobial agent. This is likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market vendors

Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 749.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Alcohol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Alcohol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Alcohol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Alcohol - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Alcohol - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aluminum salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aluminum salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aluminum salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aluminum salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aluminum salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Charkit Chemical Co LLC

Exhibit 102: Charkit Chemical Co LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Charkit Chemical Co LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Charkit Chemical Co LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 105: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 109: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Firmenich SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Firmenich SA - Key news



Exhibit 112: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

10.7 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 113: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Givaudan SA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

10.8 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 118: Innospec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Innospec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 122: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 127: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

10.11 Symrise AG

Exhibit 132: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Symrise AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 136: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

