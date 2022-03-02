Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% by 2026| Increasing Concerns about Hygiene among Consumers to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 02, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is set to grow by USD 749.35 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Scope
Our deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market report covers the following areas:
- Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market size
- Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market trends
- Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market industry analysis
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers, increased penetration in emerging markets, growth in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirants will offer immense growth opportunities. Also, the demand for multifunctional deodorants is a major trend supporting the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth. However, the side effects of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
- Type
- Alcohol
- Aluminum Salt
- Fragrance
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Region & Revenue Generating Segment
32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of a wide range of products in drugstores will facilitate the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market share growth by the alcohol segment will be significant for revenue generation. Alcohol is widely used in aerosols, roll-ons, gel-based deodorants, and antiperspirants. It is mainly used in deodorants and antiperspirants to dissolve active ingredients such as aluminum salts. It dries quickly upon application on the skin and helps in the uniform spread of solubilized ingredients. In addition, Cyclomethicone is a type of silicone base and an easy substitute for alcohol. It is commonly used in aerosol deodorants to maintain the blend of ingredients. However, alcohol is one of the preferred ingredients as it can act as a carrier material, solvent, emulsifier, and antimicrobial agent. This is likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market vendors
|
Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 749.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.5
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 32%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
