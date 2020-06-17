Deon Taylor's Be Woke.Vote Has Teamed With BRON Studios And NBA Analyst Kenny Smith To Expand Its Voter Initiatives

"As African American business owners who grew up in disadvantaged inner cities, we understand there is a systemic issue around voting," said Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor. "It takes the work of many, and we are thrilled to partner with Aaron, Brenda, and Kenny to encourage young minorities across the country to understand the power of voting nationally and locally to change their environments. We are encouraging others to get involved with this powerful movement."

Be Woke.Vote recently sponsored A Peaceful Protest for Our Rights in Sacramento, CA on Saturday, June 6 with partners the Sacramento Branch of the NAACP, Climb Organization and the Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC) Sacramento to encourage voter registration and peace. The event drew more than 40,000 attendees, the largest gathering of its kind in Sacramento's history.

During the 2018 midterms, Be Woke.Vote registered 27,000 new voters utilizing street teams, traditional national radio and online campaigns and an online presence to drive registrations. Additionally, the brand offered more than 100 buses and vans to bring people to polls nationwide.

"Change can only happen when all voices are heard and when voters can get to the polls in force. We are proud to join the incredible team behind Be Woke.Vote to do all we can to help support this critical initiative, said BRON founders Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert.

"I'm excited to be part of a direct call to action that allows all of our voices to be truly heard," said NBA Analyst Kenny Smith.

Be Woke. Vote proudly sponsors shows including "The Messy Truth with Van Jones" hosted by Van Jones, "Roland Martin Unfiltered" hosted by Roland Martin and the two-time Webby Award winning series "Black History in Two Minutes" hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.

For additional information, please visit https://bewoke.vote/.

ABOUT BE WOKE.VOTE!

Some of the most influential names in the entertainment world, including Kim Kardashian, Will.i.am, Jamie Foxx, and Chelsea Handler united for a short-form social series titled "Be Woke" to educate and activate millennials and Generation Z voters, particularly young Americans of color. "Be Woke" is a campaign unto itself, with a format that features celebrities sitting down with hosts Van Jones, Roland Martin and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris in down-to-earth, one-on-one segments to discuss political, social and societal landscapes and implore activism. It is a rally for activism and a platform to encourage voter engagement and participation.

The purpose of "Be Woke" is to push the needle forward by getting more young voters of color interested in politics and participating in the voting process.

ABOUT BRON STUDIOS

BRON is a global media and entertainment company, founded by Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert in 2010. The Studio has been behind more than 90 productions, including Oscar winning motion pictures Joker, Bombshell, and Fences. Other productions have included Leave No Trace, The Way Back, The Mule, Queen & Slim, Tully, The Birth of a Nation, The Addams Family, and The Willoughbys. Upcoming releases include Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks; Jordan Peele's Candyman; Aretha Franklin biography Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson; Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife; Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart; the Untitled Fred Hampton Project from Shaka King and Ryan Coogler; Barry Levinson's Harry Haft, starring Ben Foster; and The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel.

