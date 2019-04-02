Department of Defense Selects Coalition, Including National Math and Science Initiative, for $75 Million Initiative to Strengthen STEM Education and Outreach

Student engagement from pre-kindergarten through bachelor's degrees

Outreach to students traditionally underrepresented in STEM professions

Engagement with the military workforce, particularly department research labs

Use of the network's collaboration structure to amplify the impact of each program

Data-based improvement driven by evaluation

As a part of DSEC, the National Math and Science Initiative will work with additional elementary and secondary schools to ensure students have access to rigorous, hands-on STEM education and teachers have the training needed to lead those courses. As with its Military Families Mission, NMSI will focus on serving students underrepresented in STEM careers, military-connected students and students identified as gifted and talented.

"If we don't ensure that all students have access to STEM skills and STEM jobs, then it's a loss to the nation," said Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr., CEO of NMSI. "The DSEC allows NMSI to expand our reach in elevating the quality of education and unlocking student potential."

The DSEC initially includes 15 organizations, which are led on behalf of the DoD STEM office by RTI International and under the direction of Dr. Angela Quick. The multi-year, $75 million effort includes elements focused on STEM enrichment programs for students and educators, STEM workforce engagement, program evaluation and public outreach (www.dodstem.us).

"The U.S. needs a diverse pipeline of highly qualified STEM talent to meet future workforce demands and remain a global leader in technological innovation. Providing students with a strong K-16 STEM education is the first step," said Quick, the DSEC consortium chair and director of RTI's Center for Education Services. "We are thrilled to work with this group of partners to increase STEM engagement and improve outcomes for students pursuing STEM careers."

The DSEC network includes the following organizations:

The National Math and Science Initiative has supported students, teachers and schools in 40 states across the country, resulting in a stronger corps of math and science teachers, increased student access to and achievement in rigorous STEM courses, particularly among students traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields, and greater workforce preparedness.

Founded in 2007, NMSI's mission is to advance STEM education to ensure all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, thrive and reach their highest potential as problem solvers and lifelong learners. The nonprofit organization helps develop new STEM teachers through its Teacher Pathways programs, and supports schools, teachers and AP® students through Laying the Foundation and the College Readiness Program. Learn more at nms.org.

