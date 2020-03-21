Department Of Homeland Security: Chemical Industry Deemed Essential Critical Infrastructure

The role of chemistry is particularly important today as chemicals enable countless products that will be needed to support life-saving medical care, including personal protective gear for front line health workers; chemical biocides and disinfectants that are the active ingredients in cleaning products that eliminate bacteria and viruses on a personal, household and industrial scale, and plastic products and packaging that help prevent contamination of food, medicine, personal care and medical products while helping prevent person-to-person transmission of disease-causing microorganisms.

Developed in collaboration with other federal agencies and the provide sector, the Agency said its list of "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers was designed to help State and local officials as they work to protect their communities, while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security. The list can also inform critical infrastructure community decision-making to determine the sectors, sub-sectors, segments, or critical functions that should continue normal operations, appropriately modified to account for Centers for Disease Control (CDC) workforce and customer protection guidance."

Several states, including California and New York, have issued Executive Orders in accordance with the DHS guidance on the chemical sector. The American Chemistry Council and its member companies are working closely with government officials at all levels to ensure that the businesses of chemistry can continue to support the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and provide the products that are vital to everyday life. As state and local governments make their decisions regarding COVID-19 we fully expect them to rely on this DHS guidance and not place any undue restrictions that would impede chemical production, including the ability of employees to travel to work and the transportation of material to and from chemical facilities.

www.americanchemistry.com

SOURCE American Chemistry Council

Related Links

http://www.americanchemistry.com

