Department of Housing and Urban Development and Salient CRGT Become Top Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation 2020 Conference and Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions, today announced that our partnering client, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is a top finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation 2020 Conference and Awards for the Unisys Migration Project (UMP) – Technology Modernization Fund (TMF).

The Top 40 Finalists for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation 2020 Conference and Awards were selected from 140 nominations. The finalists' innovations support healthcare, defense, public safety, aviation, finance and grants management, acquisition, and workforce management and training programs. The finalists will exhibit their innovations at the Igniting Innovation 2020 Conference and Awards event on August 3, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis Washington DC Hotel.

"Salient CRGT is proud to lead the modernization effort at HUD by retiring their Unisys Mainframe & enabling critical business systems to operate in HUD's cloud environment," said Atacan Donmez, Senior Vice President, Civilian Services Group.

HUD's Unisys mainframe platform and legacy COBOL applications were expensive to maintain and updates were challenging. They urgently required a solution that would disrupt the continued reliance and burden of these legacy systems. HUD is now successfully transforming the Unisys applications to the cloud using automated code conversion, automated database migration, and automated regression and performance testing. HUD reduced the project timeframe from five years to two, eliminated years-long requirements and code freezes required by manual modernization, and reduced overall project cost by over 50%.

