Department of Labor Issues Groundbreaking 401(k) Guidance to Groom

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") issued important new guidance for 401(k) plan investment committees that want to include private equity as a component of a target date fund or other diversified investment fund offered within a 401(k) plan. The Information Letter – issued to Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom") principal Jon Breyfogle – marks the first time DOL has addressed the use of private equity in defined contribution retirement plans.

"For decades, institutional investors like traditional pension plans and endowments have invested in private equity, but 401(k) plan fiduciaries have been reluctant to add the asset class to their plans in the absence of specific guidance from DOL," said Jon Breyfogle. "The Information Letter released today is important because it gives fiduciaries more legal certainty if they want to consider additional asset classes as part of a diversified 401(k) investment option."

About the Information Letter

The Information Letter confirms that plan fiduciaries can prudently offer private equity as part of a diversified investment option, such as a target date fund, within a defined contribution plan. The Information Letter assists plan fiduciaries by providing a detailed guidance on the important considerations for demonstrating a prudent process when considering private equity investments.

