Department of State's Election Returns Website Offers First Look at Pennsylvania's Vote Count

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres today reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State's election night returns website will offer up-to-the-minute statewide results on Tuesday night.

"Voters, candidates and the press can find the earliest and most complete picture of the unofficial results at the website," Secretary Torres said. "We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate and post their results as soon as they are available."

The portal's users can customize searches, receive timely updates and view results on mobile devices. The site also provides links to each county's election results website.

Results will be posted on electionreturns.pa.gov as the department receives reports from the counties after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Until then, the site will only show test results.

On November 6, Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

U.S. Senator

18 U.S. House members

Even-numbered state Senate districts

All state House seats

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call the Department of State's official election hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). Interpreters are available.

