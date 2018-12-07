Department of the Navy Awards Advanced Program Analytics (APA, LLC) $50B Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Program Analytics, LLC is proud to announce its selection as a Prime Contractor to the Department of the Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEASYSCOM) for their Next Generation SeaPort (SeaPort-NxG) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). SeaPort-NxG is a potential 10-year, $50B and is the Navy's electronic platform for acquiring support services in 23 separate areas that include Engineering Support Services, Software Engineering, Research and Development, Program Management Support Services, Financial Analysis and Budget Support, Information System (IS) Development, Information Assurance (IA), and Information Technology (IT) Support.

Terry D. Yarbrough, President | APA, LLC

SeaPort-NxG divides the 23 functional areas into two scope of work categories, either engineering services or program management. In addition to this, the removal of regional zone presence requirements now enables all awarded contract holders to compete for any task order solicitations. DoD estimates the government will procure $5B worth of services annually through SeaPort-NxG, which contains a five-year base period of performance and a five-year ordering period option.

"APA is poised, ready and excited about supporting the Department of the Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command," says Terry Yarbrough, President/Owner of APA. "This contract award is especially exciting for us and allows us an opportunity to continue our significant work at a Department of the Navy and NAVSEA," Mr. Yarbrough added.

About APA, LLC:

APA is a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and has had noteworthy success since its founding in 2013. Through steady leadership and managed growth, APA is on course to achieve greater than projected outcomes through its next five years.

APA provides Logistics services, Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Systems Engineering Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Research & Development, Engineering Services and Program Management to the Federal, State and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. For more information on APA'S offerings and capabilities please visit our website www.apa-llc.us and follow APA, LLC on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Teri-Yae' Yarbrough, 206159@email4pr.com, (800) 399-3155 Ext. 101

SOURCE Advanced Program Analytics, LLC