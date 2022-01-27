DepositLink Experiences Dramatic Growth in 2021

DepositLink achieved greater than 100% growth in all key categories as the demand for digital payments has exploded. Tweet this

Meeting the Needs of Today's Consumers

The digital payment landscape is growing steadily under consumers' demand for options and functionality. It is reported that 82% of Americans are using digital payment methods . T he median age of a new home buyer in 2021 was 33 , making it imperative that the real estate industry rises to the demand of its consumers.

DepositLink's platform allows buyers and renters to make payments from anywhere and from any device with an internet connection, in minutes. DepositLink's administrative functionality enables accounting teams to track payments in real-time, generate detailed reports, process refunds, and send and request commission payments.

"Our industry is quickly adapting to change. Technology must continually improve to keep up," said Rooney. "Productivity is top of mind for agents, efficiency for brokers and title companies, while consumers care most about security. Our technology serves all these needs now, but that is just the beginning. We are on the cusp of releasing enhancements in functionality and integrations to help our partners continue to evolve with the industry."

