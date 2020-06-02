Deputy IRS Commissioner, Other Top Government Officials to Present at Online Payroll Conference

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deputy Commissioner of the IRS Sunita Lough, Esq., and other top government officials will provide insight into federal issues currently impacting payroll at the American Payroll Association's Congress Xstream. The four-day online conference will be presented live Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5.

"Congress Xstream will allow payroll professionals around the world to virtually come together for educational workshops and networking opportunities," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "Now more than ever it is essential to stay on top of changing payroll laws and regulations that impact how employees are paid."

Speakers at the online conference include the Deputy Commissioner of the IRS, representatives from the Social Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and subject matter experts in the payroll profession. Presenters will cover key issues impacting payroll, such as:

Updates on COVID-19 financial relief measures

Changes to federal and state tax calculations and the 2020 Form W-4

Emerging payroll technologies that may change how payroll is processed

APA's Congress Xstream will feature 28 specialized workshops, a virtual payroll and accounts payable expo featuring more than 50 vendors, multiple virtual networking opportunities for remote professionals in attendance, and much more. Congress Xstream is a one of a kind online experience for professionals working in the payroll industry. Individuals interested in attending Congress Xstream can learn more at www.apacongress.com.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

