Deputy San Jose Police Chief David Tindall to Join Sentinel Resource Group, Corporate Risk Advisory Firm in San Jose

"David is uniquely qualified to lead the scaling of our operations, and expansion of our service offerings," said Wesley Bull, CEO, Sentinel Resource Group. "His incisive style, operational wisdom and leadership were instrumental at SJPD, and I look forward to the contributions he will make to SRG and our clients."

Tindall is retiring from the San Jose Police Department where he most recently served as both Deputy Chief of Police and Executive Officer. He held numerous executive and operational roles in his 27-year law enforcement career, spanning patrol, investigations, and special operations, among other sub-specialties.

A native of Glasgow, Scotland, Tindall joined the San Jose Police Department in 1995.

Tindall has developed and instructed curriculum across a wide array of disciplines, including active shooter response, response to critical incidents, investigations, and a POST certified covert surveillance school now modeled throughout the State of California.

As Interim Chief of Police, Tindall most recently instituted ground-breaking policy on police and LGBTQ community interactions, social media online presence, and trauma-informed approaches to domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and in human trafficking incidents.

Deputy Chief Tindall has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco and is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum's (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Sherman Block Leadership Institute for law enforcement.

At SRG, Tindall will play a crucial role leading execution of the company's strategic plans and direct the advisement of corporate clients on best approaches to confront a diversity of current and emerging threats and risks.

About SRG:

Sentinel Resource Group is a strategic risk advisory firm serving clients across the United States, and around the world. Based in San Jose, CA, and with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Washington D.C., the firm provides strategic advice and solutions to help companies better protect their people, places, and things. For more information, visit: https://sentinel-rg.com

Contact: Wesley Bull

Phone: (888) 547-8189

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sentinel Resource Group

Related Links

www.sentinel-rg.com

