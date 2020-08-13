Derecho Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Iowa

As those impacted begin the recovery process, U-Haul Companies of Eastern Iowa and Western Iowa are making 16 stores available to help with storage services at no cost for 30 days. Two of the participating stores are located in western Illinois.

"On Monday, Iowa and much of the Midwest saw a very strong storm push through that has left an immediate need for disaster relief," said Randy Dickson, U-Haul Company of Western Iowa president. "With very few exceptions, all of our storage facilities have power and can offer assistance. This is a chance for our teams to give back and provide our neighbors with a secure place for storing their belongings during clean-up efforts."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box should contact the nearest participating location (sorted by alphabetical order of cities):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ames

710 S. Duff Ave.

Ames, IA 50010

(515) 817-1091

U-Haul at Spruce Hills (U-Box only)

1012 Spruce Hills Dr.

Bettendorf, IA 52722

(563) 359-3453

U-Haul Storage of Cedar Falls

6110 University Ave.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

(319) 268-0471

U-Haul of Coralville (U-Box only)

2601 2nd St.

Coralville, IA 52241

(319) 338-2021

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Davenport

3616 W. Kimberly Road

Davenport, IA 52806

(563) 293-2673

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Side

2535 Hubbell Ave.

Des Moines, IA 50317

(515) 336-6694

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Southeast

4001 SE 14th St.

Des Moines, IA 50320

(515) 287-5225

U-Haul of Urbandale (U-Box only)

6310 Douglas Ave.

Des Moines, IA 50322

(515) 276-6752

U-Haul of West Side (U-Box only)

101 63rd St.

Des Moines, IA 50312

(515) 277-7202

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marshalltown

1720 S. Center St.

Marshalltown, IA 50158

(641) 752-9466

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Moline (U-Box only)

4902 Avenue of the Cities

Moline, IL 61265

(309) 517-5981

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Island

3840 46th Ave.

Rock Island, IL 61201

(309) 948-5022

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sioux City

5700 Gordon Drive

Sioux City, IA 51106

(712) 277-8216

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waterfalls

3633 University Ave.

Waterloo, IA 50701

(319) 232-3654

U-Haul Storage of Waterloo

1923 E. Mitchell Ave.

Waterloo, IA 50702

(319) 291-6668

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukee

1100 E. Hickman Road

Waukee, IA 50263

(515) 505-1064

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

