Dermablend Professional Launches New Skin-First Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer

Concealers are the new must-have coverage product, versatile enough for today's changing consumer needs and behaviors. Cover Care Concealer does it all – its wear and skincaring actions last 24 hours without needing to be primed or set. It's non-comedogenic and hydrating for skin that feels dry or prone to break out from being indoors all day. It completely covers in just one coat without the need to build or reapply. It's efficient and effective enough for a simplified routine. This one product can conceal under-eye dark circles, correct spots, cover discoloration, contour, highlight and more.

"As the pioneers in coverage, we're proud to introduce the new Cover Care Concealer, especially now that consumers are looking for beauty products that not only provide coverage but also skincaring results," said Malena Higuera, General Manager of Dermablend. "We call it the skinnification of makeup – as there is a growing demand in looking for skin-first, science-backed and dermatologist endorsed products. It's an instant, one coat, full coverage solution that cares as it wears. This launch marks one more innovation that helps us in our mission in developing solutions for all - no matter your skin type, tone or condition."

This high-quality formula was created at the intersection of dermatology and makeup artistry. It is dermatologist-tested for safety, while also offering superior full coverage, with a minimum 30% mineral pigment in each shade. The pigments are specially coated to stay true to color and protect from oxidization. There is a proprietary, ultramarine pigment to ensure optimal performance for all skin tones. The breakthrough formula stays waterproof and transfer resistant without requiring classic skin-drying volatiles, and it's power packed with vegetable glycerin for proven 24H hydration.

"Cover Care Concealer serves as a multipurpose product that can take consumers from couch to video conference call in one coat, with a soft matte finish that leaves the skin soft and supple," said Helen Keegan, Dermablend's Head of Education. "This glycerin packed skincaring concealer is especially relevant with an increased demand for undereye coverage or instant breakout solutions during this time. This concealer has the benefit of covering and caring while also giving consumers that quick full coverage pick me up."

The new longwearing, skincaring, full coverage concealer, available in 16 shades, features a large wand applicator for quick and easy application, and provides instant, powerful results you can see, with just one coat. The innovative formula follows Dermablend's strict Skin Security Standards™, meaning it is non-comedogenic, dermatologist tested for safety, sensitive skin tested, allergy tested, paraben-free, fragrance-free and alcohol-free. As with all Dermablend products, the new Cover Care Concealer is also PETA certified cruelty-free. It contains no animal-derived ingredients and thus is vegan-friendly.

Dermablend's Cover Care Concealer retails for $28 and is available for purchase on Dermablend.com and at select retailers' websites, including Ulta Beauty.

Dermablend Professional is the #1 dermatologist recommended coverage brand, part of L'Oréal's Active Cosmetics Division. Developed by dermatologist Dr. Craig Roberts and his wife, makeup professional Flori Roberts in 1981, Dermablend combines high-performance pigments and Skin Security Standards™ to bring instant coverage solutions with skin security no matter your skin type, tone or condition. Providing instant, powerful results you can see, all Dermablend cosmetics are dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, sensitive skin tested, allergy tested, fragrance-free and PETA certified cruelty-free.

