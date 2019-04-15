DermaClinic Coral Gables Now Offering Face and Body Laser Hair Removal

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida skin specialists at DermaClinic now offer a solution for anyone unhappy with results from waxing, shaving and tweezing. Laser hair removal is one of the most common cosmetic procedures in the United States and is increasingly becoming more popular around the world.

Laser hair removal is ideal for patients wanting to remove hair from the face, arms, legs, underarms, and bikini line, but is not limited to individual areas. From small areas to full body hair removal, DermaClinic's professionals are certified in the procedure and committed to minimizing discomfort.

The procedure involves beaming highly concentrated light onto hair follicles. The pigment in the follicles absorbs the light, resulting in damage to the follicle that prevents regrowth. Once fully damaged, hair can no longer grow in the follicle.

A majority of patients see 100 percent success after three to seven treatments, however, the number of treatments can vary depending on hair color. Light energy from the laser is attracted to areas of high pigmentation, so it is found to be most effective on patients with fair skin and dark hair.

Potential side effects include skin irritation and redness, however, symptoms usually fade after a few hours.

If you are interested in permanently removing hair from your body while avoiding the risk of razor burns and ingrown hairs, contact DermaClinic Coral Gables. Its experienced professionals will walk you through the entire process and all prices are listed on their website.

About DermaClinic

DermaClinic is a medspa in Miami that provides state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments. Their most popular services include Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, and HydraFacial.

Some other services available include B12 Vitamin Shots, Laser Treatments for spots, Cryo-Facial, Acne, Laser Treatment, Microneedling, Body Contouring, Facials, Microdermabrasion, Chemical Peels, Injectables, Fillers, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy, Gluteus Glow, Vaginal Rejuvenation, Cellulite reduction, Anal Bleaching, and Teeth Whitening.

