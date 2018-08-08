DERMAFLASH Expands Product Range With FLASH & GLOW Resurfacing Peel Pads

Committed to helping women reveal their best skin possible, DERMAFLASH is thrilled to unveil FLASH & GLOW peel pads which gently exfoliate and brighten the skin, revealing a smoother, healthier, more youthful-looking complexion.

The combination of glycolic and salicylic acid assists with sloughing off residual dead skin cells, soothe irritation and minimize the appearance of uneven skin tone and fine lines.

Salicylic acid minimizes the appearance of uneven skin tone and boasts hydrating properties that can result in smoother skin; while glycolic acid has proven to be extremely effective for treating dullness, excessive oil production, blemishes and more.

"Women desire products that work smarter and harder for them while not breaking the bank. I strive to create multi-tasking, effective solutions that address real issues and offer immediate results. I want to help women reveal their best skin in as little time possible. FLASH & GLOW Resurfacing Peel Pads are an incredible 'Go and Glow' solution that reveals a radiant new complexion in no time. Here's to your best skin!" says DERMAFLASH founder Dara Levy.

ABOUT DERMAFLASH



Founded in 2015 by Dara Levy, DERMAFLASH, is THE original at-home dermaplaning device. First in class, safe and hygienic, DERMAFLASH uses a subtle sonic vibration and a proprietary Edge to simultaneously remove the oldest layer of dead skin cells and built-up debris, while painlessly sweeping away unwanted peach fuzz.

DERMAFLASH is the at-home evolution of the signature dermaplaning treatment Levy offered at her luxury med spa in Chicago. DERMAFLASH was created to empower women to take their beauty concerns into their own hands in the comfort of their own homes.

Created by a woman for ALL women, DERMAFLASH instantly reveals smooth, radiant, younger-looking skin and creates a flawless canvas for both skin care and makeup.

@DERMAFLASH #FIRSTYOUFLASH

For images, more information or samples, please contact:

DERMAFLASH |PUBLICRELATIONS@DERMAFLASH.COM| JILL EISENSTADT-CHAYET| JEC@BLUPR.COM

SOURCE DERMAFLASH