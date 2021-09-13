DERMALA, a Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance of a New U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Human Microbiome to Prevent, Slow, and Reverse Skin Aging

DERMALA's patented technology uses novel microbiome formulations and delivery methods to restore biologically "younger" skin and gut microbiomes in older adults. This includes transplanting "younger" skin and gut microbiomes or their biosynthetic equivalents and components including prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to older skin. The result is a rebalanced microbiome, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improved skin hydration, increased ceramide and collagen production, reduced inflammation, improved skin barrier function and skin elasticity, and a healthier, younger-looking, radiant complexion.

"Skin aging is associated with changes in skin and gut microbial communities," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D., MBA, Founder/CEO of DERMALA and the patent inventor. "Differences between younger and older microbiomes can be striking. Optimizing the microbiome composition by transplanting biologically younger microbiome components onto an aging skin to slow down aging is a novel concept that is poised to revolutionize the skincare industry."

This patent is a part of an extensive DERMALA's intellectual property portfolio that covers using the skin and gut microbiomes and data analytics to treat various skin diseases and conditions including acne, eczema, and skin aging.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for a variety of skin conditions such as skin aging, acne, and eczema. The company markets human microbiome-powered topical skincare products and oral supplements including the #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, personalized, microbiome-based treatment for acne. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

